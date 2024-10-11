Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.35.

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,815.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,065 shares of company stock worth $1,694,683 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

