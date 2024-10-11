Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,887 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,210,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,001,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,949,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,689,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,424. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

