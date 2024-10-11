710 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $325.51 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.