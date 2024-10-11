Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman George C. Zoley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,900,904 shares in the company, valued at $48,098,146.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

