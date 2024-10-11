Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 16,511 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,511 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.