Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Unisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UIS. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Unisys Price Performance

Unisys stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $433.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

