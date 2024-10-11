Algert Global LLC Acquires 12,437 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Honest worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honest by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 268,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Honest by 117.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 846,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honest by 68.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 382,418 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the first quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honest by 706.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627,464 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In other news, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $8,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,869,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,544,310.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $8,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,869,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,544,310.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 52,751 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $225,774.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,828,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,105,205.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,531,187 shares of company stock worth $9,018,480 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honest Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Honest stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honest

Honest Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.