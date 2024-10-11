Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 3,660 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

