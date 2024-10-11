Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 5,568 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $91,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VSTO opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

