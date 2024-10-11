Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,816 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Rockport Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 57,235 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $10.50 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

