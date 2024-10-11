Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 2,954 Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 33.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 578,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,857,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Nuvalent by 1,127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Up 1.1 %

Nuvalent stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $113.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUVL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,522 shares in the company, valued at $23,275,135.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,298. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,522 shares in the company, valued at $23,275,135.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,629 shares of company stock worth $9,793,908. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.