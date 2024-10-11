Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Expro Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.20 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

