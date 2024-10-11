Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 242,935 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242,935 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

