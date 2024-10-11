The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after buying an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 216.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 56,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 64.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 353,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 138,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 16.3 %

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 6.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

