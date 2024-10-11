The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 141,028 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 530,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

GNW opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

