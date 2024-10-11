Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 294,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after acquiring an additional 785,981 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,681,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Trading Down 0.1 %

AXNX opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -219.69 and a beta of 0.82. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.