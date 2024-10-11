The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 283 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,462 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 618,466 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,277,000 after buying an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after buying an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

