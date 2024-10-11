Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.64% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $220.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.