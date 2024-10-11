Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.64% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of WDIV stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $220.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
