Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.30% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

RODM stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $30.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

