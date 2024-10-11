Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.28 Million Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.87% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $192.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

