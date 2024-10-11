The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,859.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.