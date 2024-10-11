The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 554.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Freshworks by 29.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,406.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $70,719.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,249.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $259,406.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $481,940. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile



Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

