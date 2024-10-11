The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.48 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at $627,197.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,597.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $403,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,197.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA opened at $50.38 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

