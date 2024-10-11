Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.84%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

