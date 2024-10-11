Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,483,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after buying an additional 217,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 360,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUS opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

