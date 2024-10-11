Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,573 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 460,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 997,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,388. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

