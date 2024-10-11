Modus Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.08. The stock had a trading volume of 141,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,367. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $238.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

