Modus Advisors LLC Buys 530 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 94,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NEE traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $81.45. 2,744,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,829,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

