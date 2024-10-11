Modus Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $493.07. 10,805,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,330,625. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.