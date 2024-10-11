Modus Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after buying an additional 2,170,869 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.42. 5,226,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

