Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 9.0% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.27. 211,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,441. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.72. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

