Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,190 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $7.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $501.72. 777,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,172. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.91. The company has a market capitalization of $222.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

