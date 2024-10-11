Financial Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 962.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,982 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NEE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

