Northstar Group Inc. Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 732,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after buying an additional 211,520 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $174.88. 212,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $175.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.