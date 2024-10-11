Hyperion Partners LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hyperion Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. 3,886,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,625,902. The company has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

