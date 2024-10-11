Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 124,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 450.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 434,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 282,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,551,422. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

