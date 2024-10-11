Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,572,770. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

