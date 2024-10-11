Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 167,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

