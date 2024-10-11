Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,173 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

PFE traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $29.55. 8,631,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,294,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a PE ratio of -503.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

