Cornerstone Management Inc. Has $15.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.77. 226,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,728. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $284.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.47. The firm has a market cap of $425.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

