Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,154 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.75. 593,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,731,617. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.21. The company has a market cap of $484.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

