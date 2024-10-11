The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after buying an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

