The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 12,258 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 827.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 251,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 223,950 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 494,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 34,510 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,082,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after buying an additional 797,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,668.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,692.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,668.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,714 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,913 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.