The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,845,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,902,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,823,000.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $139.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $144.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

