The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,104 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,168,000 after buying an additional 613,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 575,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4,133.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,891 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,462,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 74.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 331,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 141,557 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $115,198.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,297.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,310.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,390 shares of company stock worth $1,793,567. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

