NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 891.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,734 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,201,270 shares of company stock valued at $371,285,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

