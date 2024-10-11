MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 18,370 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.