Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 18,193 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

