Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 271 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,122,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,954,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 142,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

