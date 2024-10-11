Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

